NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame ComplexOklahoma CityAll Times EDTDouble Elimination; x-if necessaryThursday, June 2 Game 1 – Texas 7, UCLA 2 Game 2 – Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings Game 3 – Florida 7, Oregon St. 1 Game 4 – Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2 Friday, June 3 Game 5 – UCLA vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. ESPN2 Game 6 – Oregon St. vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday,... READ MORE

At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex Oklahoma City All Times EDT Double Elimination; x-if necessary Thursday, June 2

Game 1 – Texas 7, UCLA 2

Game 2 – Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Game 3 – Florida 7, Oregon St. 1

Game 4 – Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

Game 5 – UCLA vs. Northwestern, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Game 6 – Oregon St. vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 8 – Florida vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN

x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Championship Series (Best-of-3) Wednesday, June 8

Game 1 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Game 2 – TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Firday, June 10

x-Game 3 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.