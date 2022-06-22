New York 81, Connecticut 77

NEW YORK (81) Howard 5-13 3-4 14, Johannes 4-10 0-0 11, Dolson 7-9 0-0 16, Dangerfield 2-3 0-0 5, Ionescu 3-16 3-4 11, Cubaj 2-2 0-0 4, Onyenwere 2-4 0-0 4, Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Whitcomb 5-9 0-0 14. Totals 31-69 6-8 81. CONNECTICUT (77) A.Thomas 2-7 2-3 6, Bonner 5-13 1-2 12, Jo.Jones 6-14 0-0 12, Hiedeman 5-12 1-1 11, Williams 7-13 0-0 16, B.Jones 4-9 4-4 12, Holmes 0-0 2-2 2, Carrington 2-6... READ MORE

NEW YORK (81)

Howard 5-13 3-4 14, Johannes 4-10 0-0 11, Dolson 7-9 0-0 16, Dangerfield 2-3 0-0 5, Ionescu 3-16 3-4 11, Cubaj 2-2 0-0 4, Onyenwere 2-4 0-0 4, Richards 1-3 0-0 2, Whitcomb 5-9 0-0 14. Totals 31-69 6-8 81.

CONNECTICUT (77)

A.Thomas 2-7 2-3 6, Bonner 5-13 1-2 12, Jo.Jones 6-14 0-0 12, Hiedeman 5-12 1-1 11, Williams 7-13 0-0 16, B.Jones 4-9 4-4 12, Holmes 0-0 2-2 2, Carrington 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 31-74 10-12 77.

New York 27 24 14 16 — 81 Connecticut 17 25 16 19 — 77

3-Point Goals_New York 13-32 (Whitcomb 4-6, Johannes 3-7, Dolson 2-3, Ionescu 2-9, Dangerfield 1-1, Howard 1-4, Onyenwere 0-1, Richards 0-1), Connecticut 5-15 (Carrington 2-2, Williams 2-3, Bonner 1-3, Hiedeman 0-3, Jo.Jones 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 33 (Ionescu 11), Connecticut 34 (Jo.Jones 11). Assists_New York 25 (Ionescu 6), Connecticut 16 (A.Thomas 5). Total Fouls_New York 14, Connecticut 12. A_4,652 (9,323)

