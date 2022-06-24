New York 89, Atlanta 77

NEW YORK (89) Johannes 6-10 0-0 17, N.Howard 7-12 4-8 19, Dolson 0-2 2-2 2, Dangerfield 3-6 0-0 8, Ionescu 7-15 2-2 21, Cubaj 0-0 0-0 0, Onyenwere 2-7 0-0 6, Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Xu 3-5 1-2 7, Whitcomb 3-6 0-1 7. Totals 32-68 9-15 89. ATLANTA (77) Billings 0-3 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 5-5 19, Parker 3-11 2-2 8, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 5, McDonald 4-11 4-4 12, Hillmon 1-6 2-2 4, Mompremier 2-4... READ MORE

NEW YORK (89)

Johannes 6-10 0-0 17, N.Howard 7-12 4-8 19, Dolson 0-2 2-2 2, Dangerfield 3-6 0-0 8, Ionescu 7-15 2-2 21, Cubaj 0-0 0-0 0, Onyenwere 2-7 0-0 6, Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Xu 3-5 1-2 7, Whitcomb 3-6 0-1 7. Totals 32-68 9-15 89.

ATLANTA (77)

Billings 0-3 0-0 0, R.Howard 6-18 5-5 19, Parker 3-11 2-2 8, Caldwell 2-5 0-0 5, McDonald 4-11 4-4 12, Hillmon 1-6 2-2 4, Mompremier 2-4 2-2 6, Durr 8-13 3-5 23, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 18-20 77.

New York 33 20 15 21 — 89 Atlanta 16 27 21 13 — 77

3-Point Goals_New York 16-35 (Johannes 5-8, Ionescu 5-9, Dangerfield 2-4, Onyenwere 2-4, N.Howard 1-3, Whitcomb 1-4, Xu 0-1, Richards 0-2), Atlanta 7-17 (Durr 4-6, R.Howard 2-5, Caldwell 1-2, Hillmon 0-1, Parker 0-1, McDonald 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 39 (N.Howard 10), Atlanta 31 (Mompremier, R.Howard 8). Assists_New York 23 (Ionescu 8), Atlanta 13 (McDonald 4). Total Fouls_New York 17, Atlanta 14. A_2,697 (3,500)

