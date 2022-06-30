New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta 1

Atlanta

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Martínez, 4 (Martínez), 75th minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 8 (penalty kick), 83rd; 3, New York Red Bulls, Ngoma, 1, 89th.

Goalies_Atlanta, Rocco Rios Novo, Bobby Shuttleworth; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Sejdic, Atlanta, 22nd; Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 28th; Long, New York Red Bulls, 42nd; Ibarra, Atlanta, 45th+3; Edwards, New York Red Bulls, 51st; Rios Novo, Atlanta, 82nd.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Tyler Wyrostek, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Malik Badawi.

___

Lineups

Atlanta_Rocco Rios Novo; George Campbell, Alexandro De John, Alan Franco, Caleb Wiley; Aiden Mcfadden, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic (Emerson Hyndman, 73rd); Luiz Araujo, Ronaldo Cisneros (Josef Martínez, 63rd), Franco Ibarra (Marcelino Moreno, 90th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards (Steven Sserwadda, 78th), Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Omir Fernandez (Serge Ngoma, 69th), Lewis Morgan; Cameron Harper (Luquinhas, 57th), Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 57th).

