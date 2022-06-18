New York Red Bulls 2, Toronto FC 0

Toronto FC

Toronto FC 0 0 — 0 New York Red Bulls 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 7 (Tolkin), 2nd minute.

Second Half_2, New York Red Bulls, Luquinhas, 5, 56th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Akinola, Toronto FC, 26th; O’Neill, Toronto FC, 31st; Nealis, New York Red Bulls, 37th; Salcedo, Toronto FC, 61st; Harper, New York Red Bulls, 89th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Meghan Mullen, Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

A_19,412.

Lineups

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Shane O’Neill, Luca Petrasso, Carlos Salcedo (Lukas MacNaughton, 90th+1); Michael Bradley, Alejandro Pozuelo, Kosi Thompson (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 76th); Ayo Akinola (Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 66th), Jesus Jimenez (Jordan Perruzza, 77th), Deandre Kerr, Jayden Nelson (Jacob Shaffelburg, 66th).

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Tom Edwards, Aaron Long (Jason Pendant, 82nd), Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin (Cameron Harper, 77th); Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr., Omir Fernandez (Tom Barlow, 46th), Lewis Morgan (Zachary Ryan, 90th+2); Luquinhas.

