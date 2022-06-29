New York Red Bulls host Atlanta United in conference play

Atlanta United FC (5-6-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-5-5, third in the Eastern Conference) Harrison, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -139, Atlanta United FC +350, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls face Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action. The Red Bulls are 6-3-3 against Eastern Conference teams. The Red Bulls rank fourth in the Eastern... READ MORE

Atlanta United FC (5-6-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-5-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -139, Atlanta United FC +350, Draw +281; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls face Atlanta United in Eastern Conference action.

The Red Bulls are 6-3-3 against Eastern Conference teams. The Red Bulls rank fourth in the Eastern Conference giving up just 19 goals.

United is 4-5-3 in conference matchups. United ranks 10th in the MLS with 23 goals led by Luiz Araujo with four.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has scored seven goals with one assist for the Red Bulls. Luquinhas has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Araujo has four goals and one assist for United. Dom Dwyer has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Serge Ngoma (injured), Daniel Edelman (injured), Wikelman Carmona (injured), Caden Clark (injured), Dru Yearwood (injured), Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes (injured).

United: Santiago Sosa (injured), Dylan Castanheira (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Andrew Gutman (injured), Thiago Almada (injured), Miles Robinson (injured), Ronald Hernandez (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

