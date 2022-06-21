New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays meet in game 2 of series

New York Yankees (50-17, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (36-31, fourth in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0); Rays: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 1-0. Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record at home and a 36-31 record overall. The Rays have gone 21-12 in games when they record at least eight... READ MORE

New York Yankees (50-17, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (36-31, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (0-0); Rays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Tampa Bay Rays leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay has a 21-14 record at home and a 36-31 record overall. The Rays have gone 21-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 50-17 overall and 21-10 in road games. The Yankees have a 29-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Yankees hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has seven doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Manuel Margot is 10-for-38 with four doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .301 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-35 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 2-8, .228 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 9-1, .249 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Manuel Margot: day-to-day (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.