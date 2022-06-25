New York Yankees face the Houston Astros Saturday

Houston Astros (44-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-19, first in the AL East) New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +139; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Houston Astros on Saturday. New York has a 52-19... READ MORE

Houston Astros (44-26, first in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (52-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -162, Astros +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees face the Houston Astros on Saturday.

New York has a 52-19 record overall and a 30-8 record at home. The Yankees have gone 27-7 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston has a 24-15 record on the road and a 44-26 record overall. The Astros have gone 21-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 27 home runs and 53 RBI for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has eight doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Astros. Michael Brantley is 12-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .215 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (thumb), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

