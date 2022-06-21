NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2021-22 NHL awards.
Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Auston Matthews, Toronto
Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Cale Makar, Colorado
Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Moritz Seider, Detroit
Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Kyle Connor, Winnipeg
Jack Adams Award, coach — Darryl Sutter, Calgary
King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey...
READ MORE
Winners of the 2021-22 NHL awards.
Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Auston Matthews, Toronto
Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Cale Makar, Colorado
Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Moritz Seider, Detroit
Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Patrice Bergeron, Boston
Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Kyle Connor, Winnipeg
Jack Adams Award, coach — Darryl Sutter, Calgary
King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — PK Subban, Montreal
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles
Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Noel Acton
NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Finalists: Julien Brisbois, Tampa Bay; Chris Drury, New York Rangers; Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche. Winner to be announced during 2022 NHL Draft on July 7-8.
Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Carey Price, Montreal
___
|Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics
Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Connor McDavid, Edmonton
Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Austin Matthews, Toronto
William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina
___
|Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association
Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Auston Matthews, Toronto
(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.