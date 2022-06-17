Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

Notre Dame Texas ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

7

11

6 Totals

32

3

6

2 Cole lf

4

1

0

0 Hdo III cf

3

0

1

1 Miller 2b

3

1

2

1 ... ... READ MORE

Notre Dame Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 11 6 Totals 32 3 6 2 Cole lf 4 1 0 0 Hdo III cf 3 0 1 1 Miller 2b 3 1 2 1 Kennedy lf 3 0 0 1 Putz 1b 5 1 1 2 Mlendez 1b 4 0 1 0 Zyska dh 5 0 0 0 Stehly 2b 4 1 1 0 LaManna c 4 1 2 0 Todd dh 4 0 0 0 Brnngan 3b 4 2 2 0 Mssnger 3b 4 0 1 0 Prjzner ss 4 1 2 1 Ardoin c 4 0 0 0 Coetzee rf 4 0 1 0 Cmpbell rf 3 2 1 0 Myers cf 3 0 1 2 Faltine ss 3 0 1 0

HR_Miller (5), Putz (8). RBI_Miller (24), Putz 2 (48), Prajzner (35), Myers 2 (22), Hodo iii (46), Kennedy (29).

Notre Dame 101 130 001 7-11-0 — 7 Texas 001 011 000 3-6-0 — 3

IP H R ER BB SO

Notre Dame M Brtrn 5 1/3 6 3 3 1 4 Rao 1 1/3 0 0 0 1 2 Findlay S 2 1/3 0 0 0 0 2

Texas Hansen L 4 1/3 9 6 6 0 5 Stevens 4 2/3 2 1 1 1 2

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.