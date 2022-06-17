Notre Dame 7, Texas 3

Notre Dame
Texas
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
7
11
6
Totals
32
3
6
2
Cole lf
4
1
0
0
Hdo III cf
3
0
1
1
Miller 2b
3
1
2
1
...
|Notre Dame
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M Brtrn
|5
|1/3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Rao
|1
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Findlay S
|2
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hansen L
|4
|1/3
|9
|6
|6
|0
|5
|Stevens
|4
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
