Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bride 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Brown dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Olivares ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Allen ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|101
|201
|—
|5
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|5
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Moll W,3-0
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Acevedo H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Trivino S,4-5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Singer L,3-3
|8
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).
