On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 5:13 pm
< a min read
      

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
5
8
5
1
6

Kemp lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.227

Bride 2b
2
1
0
0
1
0
.220

Andrus ss
1
0
0
0

READ MORE

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 1 6
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Bride 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Andrus ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Brown dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .226
Lowrie 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Vogt c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .152
Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229
Pinder rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Pache cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .167
Allen ss-2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .211
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 5 7
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227
Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .295
Witt Jr. ss 1 1 0 0 3 0 .242
Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Santana 1b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .216
O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204
a-Olivares ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .356
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Lopez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .217
Oakland 000 101 201_5 8 0
Kansas City 000 003 000_3 6 0

a-singled for O’Hearn in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10), off Singer. RBIs_Vogt (4), Brown (36), Allen 2 (5), Pache (13), Santana 2 (21), Olivares (6). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Melendez). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. LIDP_O’Hearn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Lowrie, Allen).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian 5 1-3 2 3 3 4 2 84 5.88
Moll, W, 3-0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 2.45
Acevedo, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.51
Jackson, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.64
Trivino, S, 4-5 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 7.17
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, L, 3-3 8 1-3 7 5 5 1 5 99 4.50
Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 3-3, Barlow 1-1. WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News