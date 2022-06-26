Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Oakland
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
5
8
5
1
6
Kemp lf
4
0
0
0
0
1
.227
Bride 2b
2
1
0
0
1
0
.220
Andrus ss
1
0
0
0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|5
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Witt Jr. ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.242
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.216
|O’Hearn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|a-Olivares ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.356
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Lopez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Oakland
|000
|101
|201_5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000_3
|6
|0
a-singled for O’Hearn in the 6th.
LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10), off Singer. RBIs_Vogt (4), Brown (36), Allen 2 (5), Pache (13), Santana 2 (21), Olivares (6). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Melendez). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Lowrie. LIDP_O’Hearn.
DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Lowrie, Allen).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|5
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|84
|5.88
|Moll, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.45
|Acevedo, H, 9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.51
|Jackson, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.64
|Trivino, S, 4-5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.17
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, L, 3-3
|8
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|99
|4.50
|Barlow
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.20
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 3-3, Barlow 1-1. WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).
