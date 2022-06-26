Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 1 6 Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Bride 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .220 Andrus ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Brown dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .226 Lowrie 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Vogt c 4 0 1 1 0 0 .152 Neuse 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .229 Pinder rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239 Pache cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .167 Allen ss-2b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .211

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 5 7 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .227 Benintendi lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .295 Witt Jr. ss 1 1 0 0 3 0 .242 Melendez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Santana 1b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .216 O’Hearn dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .204 a-Olivares ph-dh 2 0 1 1 0 0 .356 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Isbel rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Lopez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .217

Oakland 000 101 201_5 8 0 Kansas City 000 003 000_3 6 0

a-singled for O’Hearn in the 6th.

LOB_Oakland 4, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (14), Pache (5), Santana (10). 3B_Lopez (1). HR_Brown (10), off Singer. RBIs_Vogt (4), Brown (36), Allen 2 (5), Pache (13), Santana 2 (21), Olivares (6). SB_Merrifield (10), Witt Jr. (11), Neuse (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Lowrie); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Lopez 2, Melendez). RISP_Oakland 3 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Lowrie. LIDP_O’Hearn.

DP_Oakland 1 (Allen, Lowrie, Allen).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian 5 1-3 2 3 3 4 2 84 5.88 Moll, W, 3-0 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 2.45 Acevedo, H, 9 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.51 Jackson, H, 13 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 3.64 Trivino, S, 4-5 1 2 0 0 0 1 19 7.17

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, L, 3-3 8 1-3 7 5 5 1 5 99 4.50 Barlow 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.20

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 3-3, Barlow 1-1. WP_Trivino, Singer, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:43. A_24,820 (37,903).

