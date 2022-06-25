Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 9 14 8 5 8 Kemp lf 5 3 3 2 0 1 .231 Pache cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Bride 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .231 Laureano cf-rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .238 Brown rf-lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .221 Murphy c 5 0 2 2 0 0 .222 Bethancourt dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .242 Neuse 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Andrus ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .221 Allen 2b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .206

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 10 7 7 9 Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .226 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .299 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 0 0 .243 Olivares rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .349 Coleman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melendez dh-c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .237 Dozier 3b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .254 Santana 1b 4 2 1 0 1 0 .208 Taylor cf 5 2 3 3 0 1 .274 Gallagher c 3 0 2 3 1 0 .350 1-Isbel pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Oakland 201 200 121_9 14 1 Kansas City 001 201 030_7 10 1

1-ran for Gallagher in the 8th.

E_Bride (2), Witt Jr. (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Kemp 2 (9), Andrus (17), Allen (3), Brown (13), Bethancourt (11), Santana (9), Gallagher 2 (4). HR_Kemp (2), off Clarke; Witt Jr. (11), off Koenig; Taylor (5), off Moll. RBIs_Brown 2 (35), Murphy 2 (30), Allen (3), Bride (1), Kemp 2 (12), Witt Jr. (37), Gallagher 3 (5), Taylor 3 (21). SB_Laureano (6). CS_Andrus (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Allen, Brown, Bethancourt 3); Kansas City 6 (Benintendi, Melendez, Olivares, Merrifield, Dozier 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 17; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bride, Murphy, Brown, Neuse.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Koenig 4 2-3 5 3 3 3 4 83 6.38 Puk 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 27 2.12 Jackson, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.77 Moll 0 1 3 3 3 0 17 2.53 Trivino, S, 3-4 2 2 0 0 1 3 32 7.52

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, L, 2-9 3 2-3 8 5 4 2 4 93 4.56 Garrett 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.88 Mengden 2 4 1 1 0 3 35 2.08 Clarke 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 30 5.04 Griffin 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 12.46 Coleman 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 3.26

Moll pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-0, Trivino 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Clarke 1-0. WP_Koenig, Puk, Keller, Coleman.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:46. A_13,543 (37,903).

