Oakland 9, Kansas City 7

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|8
|5
|8
|
|Kemp lf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Bride 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Laureano cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.238
|Brown rf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.221
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Bethancourt dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Neuse 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Allen 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.206
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|7
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.299
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Olivares rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.349
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melendez dh-c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.350
|1-Isbel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Oakland
|201
|200
|121_9
|14
|1
|Kansas City
|001
|201
|030_7
|10
|1
1-ran for Gallagher in the 8th.
E_Bride (2), Witt Jr. (7). LOB_Oakland 10, Kansas City 10. 2B_Kemp 2 (9), Andrus (17), Allen (3), Brown (13), Bethancourt (11), Santana (9), Gallagher 2 (4). HR_Kemp (2), off Clarke; Witt Jr. (11), off Koenig; Taylor (5), off Moll. RBIs_Brown 2 (35), Murphy 2 (30), Allen (3), Bride (1), Kemp 2 (12), Witt Jr. (37), Gallagher 3 (5), Taylor 3 (21). SB_Laureano (6). CS_Andrus (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Allen, Brown, Bethancourt 3); Kansas City 6 (Benintendi, Melendez, Olivares, Merrifield, Dozier 2). RISP_Oakland 4 for 17; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bride, Murphy, Brown, Neuse.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Koenig
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|83
|6.38
|Puk
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.12
|Jackson, W, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.77
|Moll
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|17
|2.53
|Trivino, S, 3-4
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|7.52
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 2-9
|3
|2-3
|8
|5
|4
|2
|4
|93
|4.56
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.88
|Mengden
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|2.08
|Clarke
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|5.04
|Griffin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|12.46
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.26
Moll pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Puk 2-0, Trivino 1-0, Garrett 2-0, Clarke 1-0. WP_Koenig, Puk, Keller, Coleman.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:46. A_13,543 (37,903).
