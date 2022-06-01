On the hook: Angels’ Trout still fantasy commish, for now

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout’s future, he admits, is very much in doubt. Not as a baseball great. As the commissioner of a fantasy football league that’s suddenly gotten a lot of attention. “Am I going to resign? I haven’t made that decision,” the Los Angeles Angels star said Wednesday, laughing. “But every commissioner I know always get booed,” he said. The bizarre saga began last Friday when Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham slapped San... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Trout’s future, he admits, is very much in doubt.

Not as a baseball great. As the commissioner of a fantasy football league that’s suddenly gotten a lot of attention.

“Am I going to resign? I haven’t made that decision,” the Los Angeles Angels star said Wednesday, laughing.

“But every commissioner I know always get booed,” he said.

The bizarre saga began last Friday when Cincinnati outfielder Tommy Pham slapped San Francisco outfielder Joc Pederson before a game. Pham later said it was over a fantasy football dispute, and he was suspended three games by Major League Baseball.

This week, Pham added another strange twist when he said Trout ran their football loop.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports.”

Trout, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan, said he’s tried to tamp down the beef.

“I talked to Tommy, I talked to Joc, everybody that was part of it,” Trout said before the Angels played at Yankee Stadium. “Just passionate about fantasy football.”

Pederson claimed Pham blamed him for cheating by making an illegal move with an injured reserve spot, costing the Reds player significant money.

Trout said he wasn’t going to referee that one in public.

“It’s in the past,” the three-time AL MVP said, adding, “it’s a legendary fantasy football league, for sure.”

“It’s just one of those things, everybody’s competitive. Everybody loves fantasy football. Who doesn’t?” he said.

