Orioles take on the Mariners in series rubber match

Seattle Mariners (21-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-30, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-6, 4.47 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Baltimore has a 13-12 record at home and a 22-30 record overall. The Orioles have hit 47 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Seattle has gone 9-19 on the road and 21-29 overall. Mariners hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander is fourth on the Orioles with 15 extra base hits (six doubles and nine home runs). Ramon Urias is 12-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has a .355 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has 10 doubles and seven home runs. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-41 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.91 ERA, even run differential

Mariners: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

