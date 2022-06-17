Orlando City hosts the Houston Dynamo in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (5-6-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (6-5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -129, Houston +344, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City and the Houston Dynamo square off in non-conference play. Orlando is 3-4-0 in home games. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing 21 goals. The Dynamo are 2-4-0 on the... READ MORE

Houston Dynamo (5-6-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (6-5-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -129, Houston +344, Draw +270; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City and the Houston Dynamo square off in non-conference play.

Orlando is 3-4-0 in home games. Orlando ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference allowing 21 goals.

The Dynamo are 2-4-0 on the road. Darwin Quintero leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with five goals. The Dynamo have scored 17.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ercan Kara has four goals and two assists for Orlando. Ruan has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Quintero has scored five goals for the Dynamo. Adam Lundqvist has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando: 4-4-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Benji Michel (injured), Silvester Van der Water (injured), Antonio Carlos (injured).

Dynamo: Zarek Valentin (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

