Padres aim to sweep 3-game series over the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (43-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -163, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Diego has gone 19-13 at home and 43-27 overall. The Padres have gone 13-8 in games decided by one run.

Arizona has a 32-38 record overall and a 15-19 record in road games. The Diamondbacks are 19-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Padres are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .328 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 10 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Buddy Kennedy: day-to-day (undisclosed), David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

