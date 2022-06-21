Padres play the Diamondbacks leading series 1-0

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-27, second in the NL West) San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA, .99 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 runs BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0. San Diego has... READ MORE

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (42-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA, .99 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -127, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

San Diego has an 18-13 record at home and a 42-27 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has a 15-18 record on the road and a 32-37 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 21-10 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs while hitting .328 for the Padres. Luke Voit is 13-for-42 with seven doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 18 home runs, 29 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .199 for the Diamondbacks. Alek Thomas is 14-for-38 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .284 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: David Peralta: day-to-day (back), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

