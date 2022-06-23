Padres play the Phillies after Profar’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West) San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is 44-27 overall and 20-13 in home games. The Padres are 25-5 in games when they scored five... READ MORE

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

San Diego is 44-27 overall and 20-13 in home games. The Padres are 25-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 17-17 record on the road and a 36-34 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.96.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .328 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 17 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Jake Cronenworth is 17-for-41 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 15 home runs, 26 walks and 48 RBI while hitting .326 for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 13-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .303 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Padres: Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.