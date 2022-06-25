Padres win on Austin Nola’s RBI single off brother Aaron

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit an RBI single off younger brother Aaron in the sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 Friday night. It’s the first time since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 that a player had an RBI against his brother in a 1-0 victory, according to STATS. San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore and three relievers combined on a five-hitter. Closer Taylor Rogers... READ MORE

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Nola hit an RBI single off younger brother Aaron in the sixth inning, and the San Diego Padres beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 Friday night.

It’s the first time since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 that a player had an RBI against his brother in a 1-0 victory, according to STATS.

San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore and three relievers combined on a five-hitter. Closer Taylor Rogers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth before getting Kyle Schwarber to fly out to center field.

Austin Nola had been 0 for 4 against his brother in two seasons until delivering an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth to bring in Eric Hosmer, who was aboard on a one-out double.

Aaron Nola, 29, kept the Padres off balance through the first five innings, including retiring his 32-year-old brother on a grounder in the second and a punchout in the fourth.

The Nolas first faced each other as professionals on Aug. 21. They grew up in Baton Rouge and both played at LSU.

Other than getting one-upped by his brother, Aaron Nola (4-5) pitched well. He allowed one run and seven hits in seven innings while striking out 10 and walking two.

Gore struck out four and walked four. He struggled with his control in the third inning and loaded the bases on two walks and a single before getting Bryce Harper to fly out to left to end the inning.

Nabil Crismatt (4-0) pitched two perfect innings for the win. Luis Garcia struck out the heart of the order in the eighth. Rogers loaded the bases with two outs by allowing consecutive one-out singles and then walking pinch-hitter Yairo Munoz with two outs before retiring Schwarber for his 22nd save.

The Padres had retired 12 straight batters until Alec Bohm singled with one out in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado missed his fifth straight game with a sprained ankle. He did agility drills in the outfield for a second straight day and manager Bob Melvin said the slugger was probably going to hit in the indoor batting cage.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.43 ERA) and Padres LHP Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46) are scheduled to start Saturday.

