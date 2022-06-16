Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:23 pm
1 min read
      

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
39
10
11
9
5
5

Schwarber lf
4
2
2
3
1
0
.212

Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.253

a-Stott ph-ss
1
0
0
0

READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 10 11 9 5 5
Schwarber lf 4 2 2 3 1 0 .212
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
a-Stott ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Harper dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .316
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .258
b-Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Realmuto c-1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .243
Gregorius ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .298
Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Bohm 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253
Vierling cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .212
Muñoz 2b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .143
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 5
Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Robles cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .294
García ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Thomas cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Adrianza lf-p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182
Philadelphia 007 200 010_10 11 0
Washington 000 100 000_1 5 2

a-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th. b-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

E_Hernández (3), Bell (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B_Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (18), off Corbin; Muñoz (1), off Garrett; Bell (8), off Wheeler. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (37), Castellanos 2 (33), Realmuto (22), Gregorius 2 (12), Muñoz (1), Bell (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Muñoz); Washington 4 (Thomas, Ruiz 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; Washington 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Vierling, García.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Muñoz, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 6-3 7 4 1 1 0 3 86 2.69
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 7.80
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 3-9 3 1-3 8 9 2 1 2 84 6.59
Machado 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 31 5.48
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.71
Garrett 2 1 1 1 2 1 30 2.25
Adrianza 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1. HBP_Kelly (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:02. A_19,944 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|23 2022 Virtual NOAA Small Business...
6|23 Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)...
6|23 AFFIRM After Hours: Public &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories