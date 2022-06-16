Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
39
10
11
9
5
5
Schwarber lf
4
2
2
3
1
0
.212
Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
0
0
.253
a-Stott ph-ss
1
0
0
0
|Philadelphia
|007
|200
|010_10
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|2
a-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th. b-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.
E_Hernández (3), Bell (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B_Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (18), off Corbin; Muñoz (1), off Garrett; Bell (8), off Wheeler. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (37), Castellanos 2 (33), Realmuto (22), Gregorius 2 (12), Muñoz (1), Bell (39).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Muñoz); Washington 4 (Thomas, Ruiz 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; Washington 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Vierling, García.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Muñoz, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 6-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|86
|2.69
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|0.00
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|7.80
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 3-9
|3
|1-3
|8
|9
|2
|1
|2
|84
|6.59
|Machado
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|5.48
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.71
|Garrett
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|2.25
|Adrianza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1. HBP_Kelly (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:02. A_19,944 (41,339).
