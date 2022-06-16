Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 11 9 5 5 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 3 1 0 .212 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 a-Stott ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Harper dh 4 2 1 0 1 0 .316 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .258 b-Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Realmuto c-1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .243 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .298 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Vierling cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .212 Muñoz 2b 4 2 1 1 0 1 .143

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 5 1 1 5 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Robles cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .294 García ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Thomas cf-lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Adrianza lf-p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182

Philadelphia 007 200 010_10 11 0 Washington 000 100 000_1 5 2

a-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th. b-grounded out for Castellanos in the 8th.

E_Hernández (3), Bell (4). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B_Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (18), off Corbin; Muñoz (1), off Garrett; Bell (8), off Wheeler. RBIs_Schwarber 3 (37), Castellanos 2 (33), Realmuto (22), Gregorius 2 (12), Muñoz (1), Bell (39).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Gregorius, Muñoz); Washington 4 (Thomas, Ruiz 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 7; Washington 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_García. GIDP_Vierling, García.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Muñoz, Hoskins); Washington 1 (García, Hernández, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 6-3 7 4 1 1 0 3 86 2.69 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 0.00 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 7.80

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 3-9 3 1-3 8 9 2 1 2 84 6.59 Machado 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 31 5.48 Ramírez 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.71 Garrett 2 1 1 1 2 1 30 2.25 Adrianza 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 1-1. HBP_Kelly (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:02. A_19,944 (41,339).

