Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 39 10 11 9 Totals 31 1 5 1 Schwarber lf 4 2 2 3 Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Ruiz c 4 0 0 0 Stott ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 2 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 2 Robles cf 1 0 1 0 Herrera ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 2 1 Realmuto c-1b 4 1 1 1 García ss 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 2 Thomas cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 0 1 0 Adrianza lf-p 2 0 0 0 Vierling cf-rf 5 0 1 0 Muñoz 2b 4 2 1 1

Philadelphia 007 200 010 — 10 Washington 000 100 000 — 1

E_Hernández (3), Bell (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B_Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (18), Muñoz (1), Bell (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,6-3 7 4 1 1 0 3 Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 0 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2

Washington Corbin L,3-9 3 1-3 8 9 2 1 2 Machado 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Ramírez 1 0 0 0 1 0 Garrett 2 1 1 1 2 1 Adrianza 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Kelly (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:02. A_19,944 (41,339).

