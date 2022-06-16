Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

Philadelphia
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
39
10
11
9
Totals
31
1
5
1
Schwarber lf
4
2
2
3
Hernández 2b
3
0
1
0
Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
Ruiz...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|007
|200
|010
|—
|10
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Hernández (3), Bell (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B_Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (18), Muñoz (1), Bell (8).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,6-3
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,3-9
|3
|1-3
|8
|9
|2
|1
|2
|Machado
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Adrianza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Kelly (Hernández).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:02. A_19,944 (41,339).
