Philadelphia 10, Washington 1

The Associated Press
June 16, 2022 10:23 pm
Philadelphia

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
39
10
11
9

Totals
31
1
5
1

Schwarber lf
4
2
2
3

Hernández 2b
3
0
1
0

Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0

Ruiz...

E_Hernández (3), Bell (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 5. 2B_Hoskins (13), Gregorius (8), Castellanos (15), Cruz (10). 3B_Hernández (2), Robles (1). HR_Schwarber 2 (18), Muñoz (1), Bell (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,6-3 7 4 1 1 0 3
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 0
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Corbin L,3-9 3 1-3 8 9 2 1 2
Machado 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 1 0
Garrett 2 1 1 1 2 1
Adrianza 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Kelly (Hernández).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Scott Barry; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:02. A_19,944 (41,339).

