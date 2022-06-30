Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

Atlanta Philadelphia ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

36

4

9

4 Totals

37

14

13

14 Swanson ss

3

0

0

0 Schwarber lf

4

1

1

3 Gosselin 2b

1

0

0

0 Mercado... READ MORE

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 37 14 13 14 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 Gosselin 2b 1 0 0 0 Mercado ph-cf 1 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 1 Stephens p 0 0 0 0 Moniak ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Ford p 0 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 3 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Herrera lf 0 1 0 0 Riley 3b 4 1 3 0 Hall dh 5 2 2 3 Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 Contreras dh-c 4 0 1 0 Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 Duvall rf 4 2 2 1 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Arcia 2b-ss 4 0 0 1 Muñoz 2b 1 0 0 0 Harris II cf 4 1 1 2 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 Stott 2b-ss 3 2 2 1 Vierling cf-rf 2 2 1 2

Atlanta 010 020 100 — 4 Philadelphia 074 100 02x — 14

LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR_Harris II (4), Duvall (10), Castellanos (8), Schwarber (23), Hoskins (15), Hall 2 (2). SB_Stott (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Anderson L,6-5 2 7 7 7 1 1 Cruz 2 2-3 4 5 5 2 1 O’Day 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ford 1 1 2 2 1 0

Philadelphia Nola W,5-5 7 7 4 4 1 8 Familia 1 2 0 0 0 1 Appel 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:58. A_30,131 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.