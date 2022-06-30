Trending:
Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 9:25 pm
Atlanta

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
4
9
4

Totals
37
14
13
14

Swanson ss
3
0
0
0

Schwarber lf
4
1
1
3

Gosselin 2b
1
0
0
0

Mercado...

Atlanta 010 020 100 4
Philadelphia 074 100 02x 14

LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR_Harris II (4), Duvall (10), Castellanos (8), Schwarber (23), Hoskins (15), Hall 2 (2). SB_Stott (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Anderson L,6-5 2 7 7 7 1 1
Cruz 2 2-3 4 5 5 2 1
O’Day 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ford 1 1 2 2 1 0
Philadelphia
Nola W,5-5 7 7 4 4 1 8
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 1
Appel 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:58. A_30,131 (42,792).

Top Stories