Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

Atlanta
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
4
9
4
Totals
37
14
13
14
Swanson ss
3
0
0
0
Schwarber lf
4
1
1
3
Gosselin 2b
1
0
0
0
Mercado
READ MORE
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|100
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|074
|100
|02x
|—
|14
LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR_Harris II (4), Duvall (10), Castellanos (8), Schwarber (23), Hoskins (15), Hall 2 (2). SB_Stott (3).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson L,6-5
|2
|
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|Cruz
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|O’Day
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stephens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ford
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,5-5
|7
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Appel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:58. A_30,131 (42,792).
