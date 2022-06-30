Trending:
Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

The Associated Press
June 30, 2022 9:25 pm
1 min read
      

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 1 9
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Gosselin 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Riley 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .257
Ozuna lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .226
Contreras dh-c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264
Duvall rf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .205
Arcia 2b-ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .276
Harris II cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .325
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 14 13 14 5 5
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .217
a-Mercado ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hoskins 1b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .251
b-Moniak ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .248
Herrera lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .230
Hall dh 5 2 2 3 0 1 .222
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239
Stubbs c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Muñoz 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .263
Stott 2b-ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .183
Vierling cf-rf-1b 2 2 1 2 2 0 .242
Atlanta 010 020 100_4 9 0
Philadelphia 074 100 02x_14 13 0

a-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR_Harris II (4), off Nola; Duvall (10), off Nola; Castellanos (8), off Anderson; Schwarber (23), off Cruz; Hoskins (15), off Cruz; Hall (1), off Cruz; Hall (2), off Ford. RBIs_Arcia (14), Harris II 2 (17), Duvall (31), Bohm (27), Stott (21), Vierling 2 (9), Castellanos 3 (40), Schwarber 3 (50), Hoskins (39), Hall 3 (3). SB_Stott (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Harris II); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Philadelphia 5 for 6.

Runners moved up_Arcia.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 6-5 2 7 7 7 1 1 54 5.31
Cruz 2 2-3 4 5 5 2 1 55 6.23
O’Day 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.58
Stephens 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.16
Ford 1 1 2 2 1 0 15 18.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 5-5 7 7 4 4 1 8 110 3.13
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 5.13
Appel 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_2:58. A_30,131 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
