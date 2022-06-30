Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

Atlanta
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
4
9
4
1
9
Swanson ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.292
Gosselin 2b
1
0
0
0
1
0
.200
d’Arnaud c
4
0
0
0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|14
|13
|14
|5
|5
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|a-Mercado ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|b-Moniak ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.248
|Herrera lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Hall dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Stubbs c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Muñoz 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Stott 2b-ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.183
|Vierling cf-rf-1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.242
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|100_4
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|074
|100
|02x_14
|13
|0
a-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. b-flied out for Hoskins in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Gregorius (9), Vierling (4). HR_Harris II (4), off Nola; Duvall (10), off Nola; Castellanos (8), off Anderson; Schwarber (23), off Cruz; Hoskins (15), off Cruz; Hall (1), off Cruz; Hall (2), off Ford. RBIs_Arcia (14), Harris II 2 (17), Duvall (31), Bohm (27), Stott (21), Vierling 2 (9), Castellanos 3 (40), Schwarber 3 (50), Hoskins (39), Hall 3 (3). SB_Stott (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Harris II); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Atlanta 2 for 7; Philadelphia 5 for 6.
Runners moved up_Arcia.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 6-5
|2
|
|7
|7
|7
|1
|1
|54
|5.31
|Cruz
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|2
|1
|55
|6.23
|O’Day
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.58
|Stephens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.16
|Ford
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|18.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 5-5
|7
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|8
|110
|3.13
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.13
|Appel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_2:58. A_30,131 (42,792).
