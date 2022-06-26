Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New York City FC

0

1

—

1 Philadelphia

1

1

—

New York City FC 0 1 — 1 Philadelphia 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Philadelphia, Uhre, 3 (Bedoya), 9th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Castellanos, 8 (penalty kick), 89th; 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 3 (Martinez), 90th+8.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik.

Yellow Cards_Rodriguez, New York City FC, 13th; Callens, New York City FC, 79th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 80th; Carranza, Philadelphia, 81st; Moralez, New York City FC, 89th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Jose Da Silva, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Chris Gloster (Malte Amundsen, 46th), Tayvon Gray (Anton Tinnerholm, 46th); Nicolas Acevedo (Heber, 81st), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Gabriel Pereira, 70th); Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre (Cory Burke, 65th).

