Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1

New York City FC
0
1
—
1
Philadelphia
1
1
—
2
First Half_1, Philadelphia, Uhre, 3 (Bedoya), 9th minute.
Second Half_2, New York City FC, Castellanos, 8 (penalty kick), 89th; 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 3 (Martinez), 90th+8.
Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese, Joseph Bendik.
Yellow Cards_Rodriguez, New York City FC, 13th; Callens, New York City FC,...
Yellow Cards_Rodriguez, New York City FC, 13th; Callens, New York City FC, 79th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 80th; Carranza, Philadelphia, 81st; Moralez, New York City FC, 89th.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Jose Da Silva, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.
___
Lineups
New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Chris Gloster (Malte Amundsen, 46th), Tayvon Gray (Anton Tinnerholm, 46th); Nicolas Acevedo (Heber, 81st), Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Santiago Rodriguez (Gabriel Pereira, 70th); Valentin Castellanos, Talles Magno.
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach, Daniel Gazdag, Nathan Harriel, Jose Martinez; Julian Carranza, Mikael Uhre (Cory Burke, 65th).
