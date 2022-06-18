On Air: Motley Fool Money
Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

The Associated Press
June 18, 2022 8:44 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 2 5 2 Totals 33 1 5 1
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 5 0 2 0 Soto rf 2 1 1 0
Castellanos dh 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0
Bohm 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 Thomas ph-lf 1 0 1 1
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0
Vierling rf 4 1 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0
Muñoz 3b 3 1 1 1 García ss 4 0 1 0
Hoskins ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Robles cf 2 0 0 0
Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 000 100 1 2
Washington 000 000 001 0 1

E_García (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2). SB_Herrera (3). S_Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 8 4 0 0 1 8
Hand W,2-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Domínguez S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Washington
Gray 6 1 0 0 3 4
Ramírez 2 1 1 1 1 2
Garrett L,0-1 1 3 1 0 1 0
Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).

