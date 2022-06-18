Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Philadelphia Washington ab

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 2 5 2 Totals 33 1 5 1 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 5 0 2 0 Soto rf 2 1 1 0 Castellanos dh 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 Thomas ph-lf 1 0 1 1 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 Vierling rf 4 1 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Muñoz 3b 3 1 1 1 García ss 4 0 1 0 Hoskins ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 000 100 1 — 2 Washington 000 000 001 0 — 1

E_García (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2). SB_Herrera (3). S_Robles (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola 8 4 0 0 1 8 Hand W,2-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 Domínguez S,1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0

Washington Gray 6 1 0 0 3 4 Ramírez 2 1 1 1 1 2 Garrett L,0-1 1 3 1 0 1 0 Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 3 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).

