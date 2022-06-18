Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 5 2 5 6 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .212 Gregorius ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .291 Castellanos dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Bohm 1b-3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Vierling rf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .219 Muñoz 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .167 b-Hoskins ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .252

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 2 8 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Soto rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .218 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 a-Thomas ph-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Ruiz c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .260 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 García ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .338 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .241 c-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .179

Philadelphia 000 000 100 1_2 5 0 Washington 000 000 001 0_1 5 1

a-singled for Hernandez in the 9th. b-singled for Muñoz in the 10th. c-lined out for Robles in the 10th.

E_García (5). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Washington 6. HR_Muñoz (2), off Ramírez. RBIs_Muñoz (2), Hoskins (37), Thomas (28). SB_Herrera (3). CS_Soto (2), Stott (1). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 6 (Herrera 2, Bohm 2, Stott 2); Washington 2 (Cruz, Adrianza). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 8; Washington 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Cruz. GIDP_Herrera.

DP_Washington 1 (Bell, García, Bell).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 8 4 0 0 1 8 106 3.11 Hand, W, 2-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 23 2.21 Domínguez, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.73

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 6 1 0 0 3 4 117 3.95 Ramírez 2 1 1 1 1 2 29 4.55 Garrett, L, 0-1 1 3 1 0 1 0 33 1.80 Machado 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 5.25

Inherited runners-scored_Machado 3-0. IBB_off Nola (Soto). HBP_Gray (Realmuto). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Bacon; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_3:48. A_42,730 (41,339).

