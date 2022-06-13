Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Miami Philadelphia ab

Miami Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 35 3 10 3 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 5 1 2 0 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 Soler lf 4 0 1 0 Harper dh 2 0 1 1 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 Berti 3b 4 2 2 0 Herrera rf 3 0 1 0 Rojas ss 3 0 2 2 Cstellanos ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz rf 3 0 0 0 Moniak cf 4 0 1 0 Vierling 3b 4 1 1 0

Miami 000 010 100 — 2 Philadelphia 001 000 011 — 3

DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Berti (5), Rojas 2 (6), Harper (20), Schwarber (10). SB_Berti (12), Vierling (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Alcantara 7 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 Okert BS,0-2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Bass L,1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 2

Philadelphia Nola 7 6 2 2 0 6 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 Domínguez W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_22,701 (42,792).

