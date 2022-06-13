Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Miami
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
2
6
2
Totals
35
3
10
3
Chisholm Jr. 2b
4
0
0
0
Schwarber lf
5
1
2
0
Cooper 1b
4
0
1
0
...
READ MORE
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Berti 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cstellanos ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|011
|—
|3
DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Berti (5), Rojas 2 (6), Harper (20), Schwarber (10). SB_Berti (12), Vierling (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcantara
|7
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Okert BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass L,1-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez W,4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:59. A_22,701 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.