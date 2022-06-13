Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Miami
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|0
|8
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Berti 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Harper dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.318
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Herrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|a-Castellanos ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Moniak cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Miami
|000
|010
|100_2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|011_3
|10
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Herrera in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Berti (5), Rojas 2 (6), Harper (20), Schwarber (10). RBIs_Rojas 2 (15), Harper (46), Gregorius (10), Hoskins (30). SB_Berti (12), Vierling (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Sánchez, Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Stott, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 2 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Stallings, Realmuto. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|7
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|5
|113
|1.68
|Okert, BS, 0-2
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.41
|Bass, L, 1-3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|107
|3.42
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.51
|Domínguez, W, 4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Okert 1-1.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:59. A_22,701 (42,792).
