Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 0 8 Chisholm Jr. 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Cooper 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Soler lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Aguilar dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248 Sánchez cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .220 Berti 3b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .278 Rojas ss 3 0 2 2 0 0 .221 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201 De La Cruz rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 10 3 3 8 Schwarber lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .212 Hoskins 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .237 Harper dh 2 0 1 1 2 0 .318 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Herrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 a-Castellanos ph-rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Moniak cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .160 Vierling 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .196

Miami 000 010 100_2 6 0 Philadelphia 001 000 011_3 10 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Herrera in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 4, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Berti (5), Rojas 2 (6), Harper (20), Schwarber (10). RBIs_Rojas 2 (15), Harper (46), Gregorius (10), Hoskins (30). SB_Berti (12), Vierling (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Sánchez, Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz); Philadelphia 4 (Gregorius 2, Stott, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 2 for 9; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Stallings, Realmuto. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Cooper).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara 7 2-3 6 2 2 3 5 113 1.68 Okert, BS, 0-2 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 7 2.41 Bass, L, 1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 15 2.25

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola 7 6 2 2 0 6 107 3.42 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.51 Domínguez, W, 4-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Okert 1-1.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:59. A_22,701 (42,792).

