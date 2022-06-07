Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
3
9
3
3
6
Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
2
1
.194
Hoskins 1b
5
0
2
0
0
2
.221
Harper dh
3
0
1
1
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.194
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|Moniak cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|a-Vierling ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|1-Cain pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Wong 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Peterson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Reyes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|002_3
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|100
|000_2
|7
|1
a-homered for Moniak in the 9th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.
E_Hiura (2). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_McCutchen (7), Tellez (13). 3B_Gregorius (1). HR_Bohm (4), off Hader; Vierling (1), off Hader. RBIs_Harper (41), Bohm (20), Vierling (5), McCutchen (21), Tellez (37). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Realmuto); Milwaukee 4 (Reyes 2, Caratini, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Realmuto, Harper, Caratini.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins); Milwaukee 2 (Urías, Reyes, Urías; Reyes, Hiura, Tellez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|92
|4.42
|Brogdon, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.38
|Knebel, S, 10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|32
|3.38
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|78
|2.25
|Milner, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.82
|Boxberger, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.53
|Williams, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.86
|Hader, L, 0-1, BS, 18-19
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|0.96
WP_Suárez.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:00. A_27,109 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.