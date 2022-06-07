Trending:
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 9 3 3 6
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .194
Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .221
Harper dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .309
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .249
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .302
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .262
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .152
Moniak cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .188
a-Vierling ph-cf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .188
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 3 7
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Yelich lf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .224
McCutchen dh 3 0 2 1 1 1 .224
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Tellez 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .254
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .208
1-Cain pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .169
Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Peterson 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .230
Reyes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Philadelphia 001 000 002_3 9 0
Milwaukee 100 100 000_2 7 1

a-homered for Moniak in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

E_Hiura (2). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_McCutchen (7), Tellez (13). 3B_Gregorius (1). HR_Bohm (4), off Hader; Vierling (1), off Hader. RBIs_Harper (41), Bohm (20), Vierling (5), McCutchen (21), Tellez (37). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Realmuto); Milwaukee 4 (Reyes 2, Caratini, Renfroe). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Milwaukee 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Realmuto, Harper, Caratini.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Stott, Hoskins); Milwaukee 2 (Urías, Reyes, Urías; Reyes, Hiura, Tellez).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 7 6 2 2 0 5 92 4.42
Brogdon, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 2.38
Knebel, S, 10-13 1 0 0 0 3 1 32 3.38
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander 5 7 1 1 2 1 78 2.25
Milner, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.82
Boxberger, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53
Williams, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.86
Hader, L, 0-1, BS, 18-19 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 0.96

WP_Suárez.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:00. A_27,109 (41,900).

