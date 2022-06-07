Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
3
9
3
Totals
33
2
7
2
Schwarber lf
3
0
0
0
Urías ss
4
0
0
0
Hoskins 1b
5
0
2
0
Taylor...
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
E_Hiura (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_McCutchen (7), Tellez (13). 3B_Gregorius (1). HR_Bohm (4), Vierling (1). SF_Harper (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez
|7
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Brogdon W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Knebel S,10-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alexander
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Milner H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boxberger H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hader L,0-1 BS,18-19
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
WP_Suárez.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:00. A_27,109 (41,900).
