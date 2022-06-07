Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia Milwaukee ab

Philadelphia Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 2 7 2 Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Harper dh 3 0 1 1 Yelich lf 4 2 2 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 McCutchen dh 3 0 2 1 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 1 Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 Caratini c 3 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Cain pr 0 0 0 0 Moniak cf 3 1 1 0 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0 Vierling ph-cf 1 1 1 1 Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Peterson 2b 0 0 0 0 Reyes 3b 4 0 1 0

Philadelphia 001 000 002 — 3 Milwaukee 100 100 000 — 2

E_Hiura (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_McCutchen (7), Tellez (13). 3B_Gregorius (1). HR_Bohm (4), Vierling (1). SF_Harper (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Suárez 7 6 2 2 0 5 Brogdon W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Knebel S,10-13 1 0 0 0 3 1

Milwaukee Alexander 5 7 1 1 2 1 Milner H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2 Boxberger H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1 Williams H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hader L,0-1 BS,18-19 1 2 2 2 0 2

WP_Suárez.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:00. A_27,109 (41,900).

