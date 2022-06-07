Trending:
Philadelphia 3, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
June 7, 2022 11:27 pm
Philadelphia Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 9 3 Totals 33 2 7 2
Schwarber lf 3 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 5 0 2 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0
Harper dh 3 0 1 1 Yelich lf 4 2 2 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 McCutchen dh 3 0 2 1
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 2 1
Bohm 3b 4 1 1 1 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Cain pr 0 0 0 0
Moniak cf 3 1 1 0 Wong 2b 1 0 0 0
Vierling ph-cf 1 1 1 1 Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0
Peterson 2b 0 0 0 0
Reyes 3b 4 0 1 0
Philadelphia 001 000 002 3
Milwaukee 100 100 000 2

E_Hiura (2). DP_Philadelphia 1, Milwaukee 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 7. 2B_McCutchen (7), Tellez (13). 3B_Gregorius (1). HR_Bohm (4), Vierling (1). SF_Harper (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez 7 6 2 2 0 5
Brogdon W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Knebel S,10-13 1 0 0 0 3 1
Milwaukee
Alexander 5 7 1 1 2 1
Milner H,2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Boxberger H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Williams H,13 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hader L,0-1 BS,18-19 1 2 2 2 0 2

WP_Suárez.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:00. A_27,109 (41,900).

