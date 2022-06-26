Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia San Diego ab

Philadelphia San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 2 4 2 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 1 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 2 1 0 0 Harper dh 1 0 0 0 Alfaro c 4 0 1 2 Camargo pr-dh 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Voit dh 3 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 Kim 3b 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 Azocar cf 3 0 0 0 Muñoz 2b 4 0 1 1

Philadelphia 000 031 000 — 4 San Diego 000 020 000 — 2

DP_Philadelphia 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Bohm 2 (11), Mazara (4), Alfaro (10). HR_Realmuto (5). SB_Schwarber (4), Realmuto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin W,3-5 5 4 2 2 2 3 Bellatti H,4 1 0 0 0 0 3 Knebel H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hand H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1 Domínguez S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

San Diego Snell L,0-5 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hill 2 1 0 0 0 0 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Eflin (Cronenworth), Snell (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_37,467 (40,209).

