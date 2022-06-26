Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
4
7
4
Totals
31
2
4
2
Schwarber lf
4
0
1
1
Profar lf
4
0
1
0
Hoskins 1b
3
0
0
0
...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|031
|000
|—
|4
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
DP_Philadelphia 0, San Diego 1. LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Bohm 2 (11), Mazara (4), Alfaro (10). HR_Realmuto (5). SB_Schwarber (4), Realmuto (9).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,3-5
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Bellatti H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Knebel H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Domínguez S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell L,0-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Wilson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Eflin (Cronenworth), Snell (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_37,467 (40,209).
