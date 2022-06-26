Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 7 4 2 4 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .215 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246 Harper dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318 1-Camargo pr-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .237 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260 Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Muñoz 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .211

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 2 7 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251 Cronenworth 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .245 Alfaro c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .287 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Kim 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .187 Azocar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Philadelphia 000 031 000_4 7 0 San Diego 000 020 000_2 4 0

1-ran for Harper in the 4th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Bohm 2 (11), Mazara (4), Alfaro (10). HR_Realmuto (5), off Snell. RBIs_Realmuto (28), Muñoz (3), Schwarber (42), Bohm (26), Alfaro 2 (21). SB_Schwarber (4), Realmuto (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Camargo 2); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Kim). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins, Azocar, Profar. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 3-5 5 4 2 2 2 3 80 4.37 Bellatti, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.57 Knebel, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.38 Hand, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.01 Domínguez, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.63

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 0-5 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 94 5.60 Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.62 Hill 2 1 0 0 0 0 22 4.34 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Cronenworth), Snell (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_37,467 (40,209).

