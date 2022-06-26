Trending:
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

The Associated Press
June 26, 2022 1:29 am
< a min read
      

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 2 4
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .215
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Harper dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .318
1-Camargo pr-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 1 0 .237
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260
Gregorius ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Muñoz 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .211
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 2 7
Profar lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Cronenworth 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .245
Alfaro c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .287
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277
Voit dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Kim 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Abrams ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .187
Azocar cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Philadelphia 000 031 000_4 7 0
San Diego 000 020 000_2 4 0

1-ran for Harper in the 4th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Bohm 2 (11), Mazara (4), Alfaro (10). HR_Realmuto (5), off Snell. RBIs_Realmuto (28), Muñoz (3), Schwarber (42), Bohm (26), Alfaro 2 (21). SB_Schwarber (4), Realmuto (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Camargo 2); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Kim). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins, Azocar, Profar. GIDP_Castellanos.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 3-5 5 4 2 2 2 3 80 4.37
Bellatti, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.57
Knebel, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.38
Hand, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.01
Domínguez, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.63
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, L, 0-5 5 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 94 5.60
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.62
Hill 2 1 0 0 0 0 22 4.34
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.18

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Cronenworth), Snell (Harper).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:59. A_37,467 (40,209).

