Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
4
7
4
2
4
Schwarber lf
4
0
1
1
0
1
.215
Hoskins 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.246
Harper dh
1
0
0
0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|7
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Azocar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Philadelphia
|000
|031
|000_4
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|020
|000_2
|4
|0
1-ran for Harper in the 4th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, San Diego 5. 2B_Bohm 2 (11), Mazara (4), Alfaro (10). HR_Realmuto (5), off Snell. RBIs_Realmuto (28), Muñoz (3), Schwarber (42), Bohm (26), Alfaro 2 (21). SB_Schwarber (4), Realmuto (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Camargo 2); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Kim). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; San Diego 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Muñoz, Gregorius, Hoskins, Azocar, Profar. GIDP_Castellanos.
DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 3-5
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|80
|4.37
|Bellatti, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.57
|Knebel, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.38
|Hand, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.01
|Domínguez, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.63
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 0-5
|5
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|94
|5.60
|Wilson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.62
|Hill
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.34
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0. HBP_Eflin (Cronenworth), Snell (Harper).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:59. A_37,467 (40,209).
