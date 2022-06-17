Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
5
9
4
Totals
34
3
9
3
Schwarber lf
4
1
1
0
Thomas lf
5
0
1
1
Hoskins 1b
5
0
0
0
Hernández...
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|García ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|202
|001
|000
|—
|5
|Washington
|001
|002
|000
|—
|3
E_Adams (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 8. 2B_Schwarber (11), Castellanos 2 (17), Bohm (9), Thomas (9). HR_Bell (9).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suárez W,5-4
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Brogdon H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Domínguez H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Adon L,1-11
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Lee
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Lee pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Lee(2).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Bacon; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:32. A_15,501 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.