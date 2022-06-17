On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 3 9 3
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 Thomas lf 5 0 1 1
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 5 0 2 0
Harper dh 4 2 3 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 2 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 2
Herrera cf 5 0 0 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 5 1 3 1 García ss 4 0 2 0
Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Adams c 1 0 0 0
Stubbs c 2 0 0 0 Ruiz ph-c 2 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 1 2 0
Philadelphia 202 001 000 5
Washington 001 002 000 3

E_Adams (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 8. 2B_Schwarber (11), Castellanos 2 (17), Bohm (9), Thomas (9). HR_Bell (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Suárez W,5-4 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5
Brogdon H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Domínguez H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hand S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Washington
Adon L,1-11 5 7 4 4 1 6
Lee 1 1 1 0 4 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 3
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perez 1 1 0 0 1 0

Lee pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Lee(2).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Bacon; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:32. A_15,501 (41,339).

Top Stories