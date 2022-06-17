Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia Washington ab

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 4 Totals 34 3 9 3 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 0 Thomas lf 5 0 1 1 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 5 0 2 0 Harper dh 4 2 3 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 2 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 Herrera cf 5 0 0 1 Franco 3b 4 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 5 1 3 1 García ss 4 0 2 0 Stott 2b 4 0 0 0 Adams c 1 0 0 0 Stubbs c 2 0 0 0 Ruiz ph-c 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 2 0

Philadelphia 202 001 000 — 5 Washington 001 002 000 — 3

E_Adams (1). DP_Philadelphia 2, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 8. 2B_Schwarber (11), Castellanos 2 (17), Bohm (9), Thomas (9). HR_Bell (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Suárez W,5-4 5 2-3 6 3 3 3 5 Brogdon H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Domínguez H,10 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hand S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 1

Washington Adon L,1-11 5 7 4 4 1 6 Lee 1 1 1 0 4 1 Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 1 3 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 1 0 0 1 0

Lee pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Lee(2).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, John Bacon; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:32. A_15,501 (41,339).

