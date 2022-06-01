Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

San Francisco

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 5 5 0 8 La Stella dh 3 1 2 1 0 0 .267 b-Longoria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .295 Flores 1b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .255 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 González rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .337 Walton 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .297 a-Estrada ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 10 6 1 7 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .192 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .222 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .247 Bohm dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263 Herrera cf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .274 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Maton 2b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .500 Stott ss 4 2 2 0 0 1 .143

San Francisco 000 005 000_5 5 1 Philadelphia 001 104 00x_6 10 0

a-grounded out for Vosler in the 7th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Flores (6). LOB_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_La Stella (6), Walton (5), Vosler (2), Realmuto (7). HR_Flores (6), off Nola; Maton (1), off García; Schwarber (12), off García. RBIs_Vosler (6), La Stella (6), Flores 3 (30), Hoskins (25), Maton 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (25). SB_Stott (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Pederson); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Schwarber, Realmuto). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón 5 6 2 1 1 6 98 3.44 García, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 20 2.08 Littell 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 5.12 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.03

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 3-4 6 5 5 5 0 5 91 3.92 Sánchez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.40 Hand, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.20 Knebel, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.27

HBP_Nola (Yastrzemski). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:02. A_22,213 (42,792).

