Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
5
5
5
0
8
La Stella dh
3
1
2
1
0
0
.267
b-Longoria ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.232
Yastrzemski cf
3
1
0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|1
|7
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.192
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bohm dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Herrera cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Maton 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Stott ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|000_5
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|001
|104
|00x_6
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Vosler in the 7th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 8th.
E_Flores (6). LOB_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_La Stella (6), Walton (5), Vosler (2), Realmuto (7). HR_Flores (6), off Nola; Maton (1), off García; Schwarber (12), off García. RBIs_Vosler (6), La Stella (6), Flores 3 (30), Hoskins (25), Maton 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (25). SB_Stott (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Pederson); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Schwarber, Realmuto). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 10.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|5
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|98
|3.44
|García, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|20
|2.08
|Littell
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|5.12
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.03
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 3-4
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|5
|91
|3.92
|Sánchez, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.40
|Hand, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.20
|Knebel, S, 9-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.27
HBP_Nola (Yastrzemski). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:02. A_22,213 (42,792).
