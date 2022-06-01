Trending:
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 9:28 pm
San Francisco
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Totals
32
5
5
5
0
La Stella dh
3
1
2
1
0
0
.267

b-Longoria ph-dh
1
0
0
0
0
1
.232

Yastrzemski cf
3
1
a-grounded out for Vosler in the 7th. b-struck out for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Flores (6). LOB_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_La Stella (6), Walton (5), Vosler (2), Realmuto (7). HR_Flores (6), off Nola; Maton (1), off García; Schwarber (12), off García. RBIs_Vosler (6), La Stella (6), Flores 3 (30), Hoskins (25), Maton 3 (3), Schwarber 2 (25). SB_Stott (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Pederson); Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Schwarber, Realmuto). RISP_San Francisco 3 for 6; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodón 5 6 2 1 1 6 98 3.44
García, L, 1-2, BS, 0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 20 2.08
Littell 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 19 5.12
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.03
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 3-4 6 5 5 5 0 5 91 3.92
Sánchez, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 5.40
Hand, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.20
Knebel, S, 9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.27

HBP_Nola (Yastrzemski). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:02. A_22,213 (42,792).

Top Stories