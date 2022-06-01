Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

San Francisco
Philadelphia
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
32
5
5
5
Totals
35
6
10
6
La Stella dh
3
1
2
1
Schwarber lf
4
1
2
2
Longoria ph-dh
1
0
0
0
...
E_Flores (6). LOB_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_La Stella (6), Walton (5), Vosler (2), Realmuto (7). HR_Flores (6), Maton (1), Schwarber (12). SB_Stott (1).
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodón
|5
|
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|García L,1-2 BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Littell
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,3-4
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Sánchez H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Knebel S,9-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Nola (Yastrzemski). WP_García.
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:02. A_22,213 (42,792).
