Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

San Francisco Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 35 6 10 6 La Stella dh 3 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 Longoria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1 Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Flores 1b 4 1 1 3 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm dh 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 2 2 0 Casali c 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 González rf 3 0 0 0 Maton 2b 4 1 2 3 Walton 2b 3 1 1 0 Stott ss 4 2 2 0 Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1 Estrada ph-3b 1 0 0 0

San Francisco 000 005 000 — 5 Philadelphia 001 104 00x — 6

E_Flores (6). LOB_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_La Stella (6), Walton (5), Vosler (2), Realmuto (7). HR_Flores (6), Maton (1), Schwarber (12). SB_Stott (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Francisco Rodón 5 6 2 1 1 6 García L,1-2 BS,0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0 Littell 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Nola W,3-4 6 5 5 5 0 5 Sánchez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hand H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Knebel S,9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Nola (Yastrzemski). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:02. A_22,213 (42,792).

