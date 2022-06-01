Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

The Associated Press
June 1, 2022 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

San Francisco

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
32
5
5
5

Totals
35
6
10
6

La Stella dh
3
1
2
1

Schwarber lf
4
1
2
2

Longoria ph-dh
1
0
0
0

...

READ MORE

San Francisco Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 35 6 10 6
La Stella dh 3 1 2 1 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2
Longoria ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 1
Yastrzemski cf 3 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0
Flores 1b 4 1 1 3 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Pederson lf 4 0 0 0 Bohm dh 4 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 Herrera cf 3 2 2 0
Casali c 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0
González rf 3 0 0 0 Maton 2b 4 1 2 3
Walton 2b 3 1 1 0 Stott ss 4 2 2 0
Vosler 3b 2 1 1 1
Estrada ph-3b 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 005 000 5
Philadelphia 001 104 00x 6

E_Flores (6). LOB_San Francisco 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_La Stella (6), Walton (5), Vosler (2), Realmuto (7). HR_Flores (6), Maton (1), Schwarber (12). SB_Stott (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Rodón 5 6 2 1 1 6
García L,1-2 BS,0-1 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Littell 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,3-4 6 5 5 5 0 5
Sánchez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Knebel S,9-12 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Nola (Yastrzemski). WP_García.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Sean Barber; Third, David Rackley.

T_3:02. A_22,213 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|8 Leadership Webinar
6|8 IIoT World Energy Day
6|8 H2O.ai Meetup: Scale and Operationalize...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories