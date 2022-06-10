Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

Arizona Philadelphia ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

33

5

7

5 Totals

34

7

12

6 Varsho dh-c

4

2

3

3 Schwarber lf

4

1

1

3 Rojas 3b

5

0

1

2 Hoskins... READ MORE

Arizona Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 34 7 12 6 Varsho dh-c 4 2 3 3 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 Rojas 3b 5 0 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 2 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 1 3 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 McCarthy rf 3 1 1 0 O.Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 K.Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 1 1 0 P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Stubbs c 3 1 0 0 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 J.Herrera c 2 0 0 0 Luplow ph-rf 1 1 0 0

Arizona 000 001 400 — 5 Philadelphia 150 000 10x — 7

E_Marte (8), J.Herrera (5). DP_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Varsho (11), Rojas (4), Gregorius (6). HR_Varsho (9), Hoskins 2 (11), Schwarber (16). SB_Varsho (4). S_Perdomo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Arizona Gallen L,4-2 1 2-3 7 6 4 1 2 Uceta 4 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Poppen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 K.Nelson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Gibson W,4-2 6 4 3 3 3 4 Hand 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 Domínguez H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brogdon H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Knebel S,11-14 1 1 0 0 0 1

Gibson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:24. A_37,423 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.