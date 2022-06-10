Trending:
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

Arizona

Philadelphia

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
5
7
5

Totals
34
7
12
6

Varsho dh-c
4
2
3
3

Schwarber lf
4
1
1
3

Rojas 3b
5
0
1
2

Arizona Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 5 Totals 34 7 12 6
Varsho dh-c 4 2 3 3 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3
Rojas 3b 5 0 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 2
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Harper dh 4 1 3 0
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1
McCarthy rf 3 1 1 0 O.Herrera cf 4 0 1 0
Poppen p 0 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0
K.Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Stott 2b 4 1 1 0
P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Stubbs c 3 1 0 0
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0
Thomas cf 3 1 1 0
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0
J.Herrera c 2 0 0 0
Luplow ph-rf 1 1 0 0
Arizona 000 001 400 5
Philadelphia 150 000 10x 7

E_Marte (8), J.Herrera (5). DP_Arizona 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Varsho (11), Rojas (4), Gregorius (6). HR_Varsho (9), Hoskins 2 (11), Schwarber (16). SB_Varsho (4). S_Perdomo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Gallen L,4-2 1 2-3 7 6 4 1 2
Uceta 4 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Poppen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
K.Nelson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Gibson W,4-2 6 4 3 3 3 4
Hand 1-3 2 2 2 1 0
Domínguez H,9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Brogdon H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Knebel S,11-14 1 1 0 0 0 1

Gibson pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:24. A_37,423 (42,792).

Top Stories