Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
5
7
5
4
7
Varsho dh-c
4
2
3
3
1
0
.249
Rojas 3b
5
0
1
2
0
1
.280
Marte 2b
3
0
0
0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|12
|6
|1
|5
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.210
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|O.Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Arizona
|000
|001
|400_5
|7
|2
|Philadelphia
|150
|000
|10x_7
|12
|0
a-walked for J.Herrera in the 7th. b-popped out for K.Nelson in the 8th.
E_Marte (8), J.Herrera (5). LOB_Arizona 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Varsho (11), Rojas (4), Gregorius (6). HR_Varsho (9), off Gibson; Hoskins (10), off Gallen; Schwarber (16), off Gallen; Hoskins (11), off Poppen. RBIs_Varsho 3 (27), Rojas 2 (15), Hoskins 2 (29), Schwarber 3 (34), Gregorius (9). SB_Varsho (4). CS_Harper (2). S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Peralta, Walker, Rojas 2); Philadelphia 2 (O.Herrera 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_J.Herrera, Perdomo. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Arizona 3 (Rojas, Marte, Walker; Varsho, Marte, Varsho; Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 4-2
|1
|2-3
|7
|6
|4
|1
|2
|66
|2.95
|Uceta
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|60
|5.00
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.60
|K.Nelson
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.04
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.33
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 4-2
|6
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|100
|4.41
|Hand
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|2.20
|Domínguez, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.61
|Brogdon, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.70
|Knebel, S, 11-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored_Uceta 2-0, Hand 2-2, Domínguez 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:24. A_37,423 (42,792).
