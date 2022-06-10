Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
June 10, 2022 10:45 pm
1 min read
      

Arizona
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
5
7
5
4
7

Varsho dh-c
4
2
3
3
1
0
.249

Rojas 3b
5
0
1
2
0
1
.280

Marte 2b
3
0
0
0

READ MORE

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 7 5 4 7
Varsho dh-c 4 2 3 3 1 0 .249
Rojas 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .280
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
McCarthy rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .219
Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
K.Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242
Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212
J.Herrera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191
a-Luplow ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .171
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 12 6 1 5
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .210
Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .230
Harper dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .317
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250
Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .316
O.Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .251
Stott 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .184
Stubbs c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .314
Arizona 000 001 400_5 7 2
Philadelphia 150 000 10x_7 12 0

a-walked for J.Herrera in the 7th. b-popped out for K.Nelson in the 8th.

E_Marte (8), J.Herrera (5). LOB_Arizona 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Varsho (11), Rojas (4), Gregorius (6). HR_Varsho (9), off Gibson; Hoskins (10), off Gallen; Schwarber (16), off Gallen; Hoskins (11), off Poppen. RBIs_Varsho 3 (27), Rojas 2 (15), Hoskins 2 (29), Schwarber 3 (34), Gregorius (9). SB_Varsho (4). CS_Harper (2). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Peralta, Walker, Rojas 2); Philadelphia 2 (O.Herrera 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_J.Herrera, Perdomo. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Arizona 3 (Rojas, Marte, Walker; Varsho, Marte, Varsho; Perdomo, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, L, 4-2 1 2-3 7 6 4 1 2 66 2.95
Uceta 4 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 60 5.00
Poppen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.60
K.Nelson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.04
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.33
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gibson, W, 4-2 6 4 3 3 3 4 100 4.41
Hand 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 19 2.20
Domínguez, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.61
Brogdon, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70
Knebel, S, 11-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Uceta 2-0, Hand 2-2, Domínguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:24. A_37,423 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|17 The GAO Green Book Standards (4 CPEs)
6|17 2022 Procurement Playbook - GSA -...
6|17 Better Case Management, Better...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories