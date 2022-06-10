Philadelphia 7, Arizona 5

Arizona

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

33

5

7

5

4

7 Varsho dh-c

4

2

3

3

1

0

.249 Rojas 3b

5

0

1

2

0

1

.280 Marte 2b

3

0

0

0 READ MORE

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 7 5 4 7 Varsho dh-c 4 2 3 3 1 0 .249 Rojas 3b 5 0 1 2 0 1 .280 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .201 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227 McCarthy rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Poppen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — K.Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-P.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thomas cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .242 Perdomo ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .212 J.Herrera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191 a-Luplow ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .171

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 12 6 1 5 Schwarber lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .210 Hoskins 1b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .230 Harper dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .317 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .250 Gregorius ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .316 O.Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Bohm 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .251 Stott 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .184 Stubbs c 3 1 0 0 0 0 .314

Arizona 000 001 400_5 7 2 Philadelphia 150 000 10x_7 12 0

a-walked for J.Herrera in the 7th. b-popped out for K.Nelson in the 8th.

E_Marte (8), J.Herrera (5). LOB_Arizona 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Varsho (11), Rojas (4), Gregorius (6). HR_Varsho (9), off Gibson; Hoskins (10), off Gallen; Schwarber (16), off Gallen; Hoskins (11), off Poppen. RBIs_Varsho 3 (27), Rojas 2 (15), Hoskins 2 (29), Schwarber 3 (34), Gregorius (9). SB_Varsho (4). CS_Harper (2). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Peralta, Walker, Rojas 2); Philadelphia 2 (O.Herrera 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_J.Herrera, Perdomo. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Arizona 3 (Rojas, Marte, Walker; Varsho, Marte, Varsho; Perdomo, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, L, 4-2 1 2-3 7 6 4 1 2 66 2.95 Uceta 4 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 60 5.00 Poppen 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 13 2.60 K.Nelson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.04 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 5.33

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gibson, W, 4-2 6 4 3 3 3 4 100 4.41 Hand 1-3 2 2 2 1 0 19 2.20 Domínguez, H, 9 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.61 Brogdon, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.70 Knebel, S, 11-14 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.24

Inherited runners-scored_Uceta 2-0, Hand 2-2, Domínguez 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:24. A_37,423 (42,792).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.