Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
34
8
9
8
Totals
38
3
11
3
Schwarber lf
5
2
1
2
Yelich lf
4
1
2
0
Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
Adames...
READ MORE
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|8
|
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Harper dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hiura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Peterson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Moniak cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|010
|020
|122
|—
|8
|Milwaukee
|100
|001
|001
|—
|3
DP_Philadelphia 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gregorius (5), Caratini (2), Tellez (14). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Harper (15), Schwarber (15), Herrera (5), Adames (10), Renfroe (10). SF_Realmuto (2). S_Moniak (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brogdon H,1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Domínguez W,3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Norwood
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes L,3-4
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|8
|M.Sánchez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kelley
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
HBP_Eflin (Tellez). WP_Burnes.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:01. A_27,306 (41,900).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.