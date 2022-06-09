Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia Milwaukee ab

Philadelphia Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 8 9 8 Totals 38 3 11 3 Schwarber lf 5 2 1 2 Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1 Harper dh 5 2 2 1 Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 2 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 Herrera rf 1 1 1 2 Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 1 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 1 Gregorius ss 5 0 3 1 Peterson 3b 5 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 Stott 2b 3 0 0 1 Caratini c 4 0 3 0 Moniak cf 1 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0

Philadelphia 010 020 122 — 8 Milwaukee 100 001 001 — 3

DP_Philadelphia 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gregorius (5), Caratini (2), Tellez (14). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Harper (15), Schwarber (15), Herrera (5), Adames (10), Renfroe (10). SF_Realmuto (2). S_Moniak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin 4 4 1 1 3 2 Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Brogdon H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0 Domínguez W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 Norwood 1 3 1 1 0 2

Milwaukee Burnes L,3-4 4 1-3 3 3 1 4 8 M.Sánchez 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1 Boxberger 1 1 1 1 1 0 Kelley 2 3 4 4 1 1

HBP_Eflin (Tellez). WP_Burnes.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:01. A_27,306 (41,900).

