Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 6:29 pm
Philadelphia Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 9 8 Totals 38 3 11 3
Schwarber lf 5 2 1 2 Yelich lf 4 1 2 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 1 1 1
Harper dh 5 2 2 1 Hiura ph 1 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 2 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0
Herrera rf 1 1 1 2 Urías 2b 4 0 1 0
Realmuto c 3 0 0 1 McCutchen dh 4 0 1 1
Gregorius ss 5 0 3 1 Peterson 3b 5 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1
Stott 2b 3 0 0 1 Caratini c 4 0 3 0
Moniak cf 1 1 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0
Philadelphia 010 020 122 8
Milwaukee 100 001 001 3

DP_Philadelphia 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gregorius (5), Caratini (2), Tellez (14). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Harper (15), Schwarber (15), Herrera (5), Adames (10), Renfroe (10). SF_Realmuto (2). S_Moniak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin 4 4 1 1 3 2
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Brogdon H,1 1 2 1 1 0 0
Domínguez W,3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Norwood 1 3 1 1 0 2
Milwaukee
Burnes L,3-4 4 1-3 3 3 1 4 8
M.Sánchez 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1
Boxberger 1 1 1 1 1 0
Kelley 2 3 4 4 1 1

HBP_Eflin (Tellez). WP_Burnes.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:01. A_27,306 (41,900).

