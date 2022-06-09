Trending:
Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

The Associated Press
June 9, 2022 6:29 pm
1 min read
      

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 9 8 7 10
Schwarber lf 5 2 1 2 0 3 .209
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .221
Harper dh 5 2 2 1 0 2 .308
Castellanos rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .250
Herrera rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .279
Realmuto c 3 0 0 1 1 0 .242
Gregorius ss 5 0 3 1 0 0 .306
Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Stott 2b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .182
Moniak cf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .176
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 3 11 3 3 9
Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .230
Adames ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .203
a-Hiura ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Tellez 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Urías 2b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .226
McCutchen dh 4 0 1 1 1 3 .221
Peterson 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Renfroe rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Caratini c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .228
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Philadelphia 010 020 122_8 9 0
Milwaukee 100 001 001_3 11 0

a-struck out for Adames in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gregorius (5), Caratini (2), Tellez (14). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Harper (15), off Boxberger; Schwarber (15), off Kelley; Herrera (5), off Kelley; Adames (10), off Eflin; Renfroe (10), off Brogdon. RBIs_Stott (16), Realmuto (20), Gregorius (8), Harper (45), Schwarber 2 (31), Herrera 2 (15), Adames (25), Renfroe (20), McCutchen (22). SF_Realmuto. S_Moniak.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins, Moniak, Bohm 2, Schwarber 2, Realmuto); Milwaukee 5 (Adames 2, Renfroe, Peterson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 16; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, Schwarber. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Tellez).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 4 4 1 1 3 2 96 3.76
Nelson 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.77
Brogdon, H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 22 2.92
Domínguez, W, 3-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.66
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.43
Norwood 1 3 1 1 0 2 26 7.71
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, L, 3-4 4 1-3 3 3 1 4 8 113 2.48
M.Sánchez 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 17 1.08
Milner 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.70
Boxberger 1 1 1 1 1 0 17 2.82
Kelley 2 3 4 4 1 1 47 10.38

Inherited runners-scored_M.Sánchez 2-2. HBP_Eflin (Tellez). WP_Burnes. PB_Caratini (1).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_4:01. A_27,306 (41,900).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories