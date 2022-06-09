Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 3

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
8
9
8
7
10
Schwarber lf
5
2
1
2
0
3
.209
Hoskins 1b
4
1
1
0
1
2
.221
Harper dh
5
2
2
1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|3
|9
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Hiura ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.221
|Peterson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Philadelphia
|010
|020
|122_8
|9
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|001
|001_3
|11
|0
a-struck out for Adames in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Gregorius (5), Caratini (2), Tellez (14). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Harper (15), off Boxberger; Schwarber (15), off Kelley; Herrera (5), off Kelley; Adames (10), off Eflin; Renfroe (10), off Brogdon. RBIs_Stott (16), Realmuto (20), Gregorius (8), Harper (45), Schwarber 2 (31), Herrera 2 (15), Adames (25), Renfroe (20), McCutchen (22). SF_Realmuto. S_Moniak.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins, Moniak, Bohm 2, Schwarber 2, Realmuto); Milwaukee 5 (Adames 2, Renfroe, Peterson 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 16; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, Schwarber. GIDP_Realmuto.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Adames, Tellez).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|96
|3.76
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.77
|Brogdon, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|2.92
|Domínguez, W, 3-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.66
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.43
|Norwood
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|7.71
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 3-4
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|8
|113
|2.48
|M.Sánchez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1.08
|Milner
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.70
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.82
|Kelley
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|47
|10.38
Inherited runners-scored_M.Sánchez 2-2. HBP_Eflin (Tellez). WP_Burnes. PB_Caratini (1).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_4:01. A_27,306 (41,900).
