Philadelphia 8, Washington 7

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
8
7
7
6
9
Schwarber dh-lf
3
3
1
0
2
1
.215
Hoskins 1b
3
1
1
0
2
1
.249
Castellanos rf
5
0
1
1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|8
|7
|7
|6
|9
|
|Schwarber dh-lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.242
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Harper ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|Bellatti p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarado p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Stott ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Vierling lf-cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.232
|Muñoz 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|b-Gregorius ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|6
|5
|11
|
|Thomas lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.254
|Bell 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.299
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|García ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.343
|Adrianza 2b-lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|1-Hernández pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|021
|2_8
|7
|1
|Washington
|010
|202
|001
|1_7
|10
|1
a-doubled for Familia in the 8th. b-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-singled for Robles in the 9th.
1-ran for Hernandez in the 9th.
E_Gregorius (2), García (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B_Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR_Vierling (2), off Espino; Vierling (3), off Rainey; Bell 2 (11), off Falter. RBIs_Vierling 2 (7), Castellanos (36), Harper 2 (48), Realmuto 2 (24), Bell 3 (44), Franco (29), García (10), Adrianza (1). SB_Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF_Franco.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bohm 2, Realmuto); Washington 5 (Hernández, Adrianza, Ruiz 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Castellanos, García. GIDP_Adrianza.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Muñoz, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|78
|4.50
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|17
|5.23
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.12
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.30
|Bellatti, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.20
|Alvarado, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|22
|7.16
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5
|
|3
|3
|2
|4
|5
|89
|2.29
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.55
|Edwards Jr., H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.10
|Finnegan, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|4.15
|Rainey
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|25
|3.43
|Cishek, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|25
|4.08
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Rainey 1-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Bell). WP_Nelson, Espino.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:45. A_24,785 (41,339).
