Philadelphia 8, Washington 7

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 4:57 pm
1 min read
      

READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 8 7 7 6 9
Schwarber dh-lf 3 3 1 0 2 1 .215
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .249
Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 0 2 .242
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Harper ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .326
Bellatti p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Stott ss-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .165
Vierling lf-cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .232
Muñoz 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .111
b-Gregorius ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 10 6 5 11
Thomas lf-cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Soto rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Cruz dh 3 2 0 0 2 2 .254
Bell 1b 3 3 2 3 2 0 .299
Ruiz c 5 1 2 0 0 0 .261
Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .258
García ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .343
Adrianza 2b-lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .185
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .244
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .265
1-Hernández pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .271
Philadelphia 003 000 021 2_8 7 1
Washington 010 202 001 1_7 10 1

a-doubled for Familia in the 8th. b-struck out for Muñoz in the 9th. c-singled for Robles in the 9th.

1-ran for Hernandez in the 9th.

E_Gregorius (2), García (4). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B_Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR_Vierling (2), off Espino; Vierling (3), off Rainey; Bell 2 (11), off Falter. RBIs_Vierling 2 (7), Castellanos (36), Harper 2 (48), Realmuto 2 (24), Bell 3 (44), Franco (29), García (10), Adrianza (1). SB_Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF_Franco.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bohm 2, Realmuto); Washington 5 (Hernández, Adrianza, Ruiz 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 12; Washington 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Castellanos, García. GIDP_Adrianza.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Muñoz, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Falter 5 5 3 3 1 4 78 4.50
Nelson 1 1 2 2 2 0 17 5.23
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.12
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 2 21 4.30
Bellatti, H, 3 2-3 1 1 0 0 2 11 3.20
Alvarado, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 1 22 7.16
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 5 3 3 2 4 5 89 2.29
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.55
Edwards Jr., H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.10
Finnegan, BS, 0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 22 4.15
Rainey 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 25 3.43
Cishek, L, 0-2 1 1 2 1 1 1 25 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-1, Rainey 1-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Bell). WP_Nelson, Espino.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:45. A_24,785 (41,339).

