Philadelphia 8, Washington 7

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 8 7 7 Totals 39 7 10 6 Schwarber dh-lf 3 3 1 0 Thomas lf-cf 5 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 Cruz dh 3 2 0 0 Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 Bell 1b 3 3 2 3 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz c 5 1 2 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1 Harper ph 1 0 1 2 García ss 5 0 2 1 Bellatti p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza 2b-lf 5 0 1 1 Alvarado p 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0 Stott ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández pr-2b 1 1 0 0 Vierling lf-cf 3 2 2 2 Muñoz 2b 2 1 0 0 Gregorius ph-ss 1 0 0 0

Philadelphia 003 000 021 2 — 8 Washington 010 202 001 1 — 7

E_Gregorius (2), García (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B_Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR_Vierling 2 (3), Bell 2 (11). SB_Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF_Franco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Falter 5 5 3 3 1 4 Nelson 1 1 2 2 2 0 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2 Familia 1 2 0 0 0 2 Bellatti H,3 2-3 1 1 0 0 2 Alvarado W,1-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 1

Washington Espino 5 3 3 2 4 5 Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 0 Edwards Jr. H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Finnegan BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 Rainey 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3 Cishek L,0-2 1 1 2 1 1 1

WP_Nelson, Espino.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:45. A_24,785 (41,339).

