Philadelphia 8, Washington 7

Philadelphia
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
36
8
7
7
Totals
39
7
10
6
Schwarber dh-lf
3
3
1
0
Thomas lf-cf
5
0
0
0
Hoskins 1b
3
1
1
0
Soto rf
|Philadelphia
|003
|000
|021
|2
|—
|8
|Washington
|010
|202
|001
|1
|—
|7
E_Gregorius (2), García (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B_Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR_Vierling 2 (3), Bell 2 (11). SB_Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF_Franco (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Falter
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Nelson
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bellatti H,3
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarado W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|5
|
|3
|3
|2
|4
|5
|Ramírez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards Jr. H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rainey
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Cishek L,0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
WP_Nelson, Espino.
Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:45. A_24,785 (41,339).
