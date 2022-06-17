Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 8, Washington 7

The Associated Press
June 17, 2022 4:57 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
36
8
7
7

Totals
39
7
10
6

Schwarber dh-lf
3
3
1
0

Thomas lf-cf
5
0
0
0

Hoskins 1b
3
1
1
0

Soto...

READ MORE

Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 8 7 7 Totals 39 7 10 6
Schwarber dh-lf 3 3 1 0 Thomas lf-cf 5 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 0
Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 Cruz dh 3 2 0 0
Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 Bell 1b 3 3 2 3
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz c 5 1 2 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 0 2 1
Harper ph 1 0 1 2 García ss 5 0 2 1
Bellatti p 0 0 0 0 Adrianza 2b-lf 5 0 1 1
Alvarado p 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 5 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 1 0
Stott ss-2b 4 0 0 0 Hernández pr-2b 1 1 0 0
Vierling lf-cf 3 2 2 2
Muñoz 2b 2 1 0 0
Gregorius ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 003 000 021 2 8
Washington 010 202 001 1 7

E_Gregorius (2), García (4). DP_Philadelphia 1, Washington 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Washington 9. 2B_Harper (21), García (4), Adrianza (1). HR_Vierling 2 (3), Bell 2 (11). SB_Harper (8), Realmuto (8). SF_Franco (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Falter 5 5 3 3 1 4
Nelson 1 1 2 2 2 0
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 2 0 0 0 2
Bellatti H,3 2-3 1 1 0 0 2
Alvarado W,1-1 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 1
Washington
Espino 5 3 3 2 4 5
Ramírez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Edwards Jr. H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Rainey 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 3
Cishek L,0-2 1 1 2 1 1 1

WP_Nelson, Espino.

Umpires_Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:45. A_24,785 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 2022 Procurement Playbook - HHS -...
6|24 Understanding Your Survivor Benefits
6|24 Atlanta Red Hat User Group
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories