Philadelphia Union take home draw streak into matchup with New York City FC

New York City FC (8-3-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-1-8, second in the Eastern Conference) Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +154, NYCFC +170, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on New York City FC after playing to a draw in four straight home games. The Union are 4-1-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Union have a 2-1 record in... READ MORE

New York City FC (8-3-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (6-1-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia +154, NYCFC +170, Draw +232; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on New York City FC after playing to a draw in four straight home games.

The Union are 4-1-5 in Eastern Conference games. The Union have a 2-1 record in one-goal matches.

NYCFC is 5-2-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC has a +15 goal differential, scoring 26 goals while conceding 11.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Union won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Gazdag has seven goals and one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Valentin Castellanos has scored seven goals with one assist for NYCFC. Thiago has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 2-1-7, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NYCFC: 7-1-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 7.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Mikael Uhre (injured).

NYCFC: Kevin O’Toole (injured), Gabriel Pereira (injured), Anton Tinnerholm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.