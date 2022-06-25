Phoenix 83, Dallas 72

PHOENIX (83) Cunningham 5-9 2-3 14, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 11-25 3-4 26, Taurasi 6-16 4-5 18, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 2-2 2, DeShields 4-11 8-10 16. Totals 29-69 19-24 83. DALLAS (72) Harrison 5-10 5-8 15, Thornton 1-4 1-1 3, McCowan 3-5 1-5 7, Mabrey 3-12 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 10-23 2-3 25, Kuier 3-6 0-2 6, Burton 1-1 0-0 2, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-6 1-2... READ MORE

PHOENIX (83)

Cunningham 5-9 2-3 14, Peddy 2-6 0-0 5, Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Diggins-Smith 11-25 3-4 26, Taurasi 6-16 4-5 18, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-0 2-2 2, DeShields 4-11 8-10 16. Totals 29-69 19-24 83.

DALLAS (72)

Harrison 5-10 5-8 15, Thornton 1-4 1-1 3, McCowan 3-5 1-5 7, Mabrey 3-12 0-0 6, Ogunbowale 10-23 2-3 25, Kuier 3-6 0-2 6, Burton 1-1 0-0 2, Dickey 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 3-6 1-2 8. Totals 29-67 10-21 72.

Phoenix 13 31 20 19 — 83 Dallas 23 22 16 11 — 72

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 6-26 (Cunningham 2-6, Taurasi 2-9, Peddy 1-4, Diggins-Smith 1-5, DeShields 0-2), Dallas 4-21 (Ogunbowale 3-13, Harris 1-3, Mabrey 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (DeShields 10), Dallas 38 (Harrison 10). Assists_Phoenix 16 (Peddy 6), Dallas 21 (Ogunbowale 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Dallas 24. A_4,240 (7,000)

