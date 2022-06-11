Phoenix 90, Atlanta 88

ATLANTA (88) Coffey 3-6 2-2 8, Howard 9-18 1-2 25, Parker 8-12 2-2 20, McDonald 6-12 1-1 13, Wallace 3-10 0-0 8, Billings 1-4 0-0 2, Hillmon 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 3-5 0-0 6, Durr 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 35-79 8-9 88. PHOENIX (90) DeShields 1-9 7-10 10, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Charles 7-15 4-4 20, Diggins-Smith 7-16 3-3 18, Taurasi 6-15 8-9 23, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 3, Peddy 3-6 2-2... READ MORE

ATLANTA (88)

Coffey 3-6 2-2 8, Howard 9-18 1-2 25, Parker 8-12 2-2 20, McDonald 6-12 1-1 13, Wallace 3-10 0-0 8, Billings 1-4 0-0 2, Hillmon 0-3 0-0 0, Vaughn 3-5 0-0 6, Durr 2-9 2-2 6. Totals 35-79 8-9 88.

PHOENIX (90)

DeShields 1-9 7-10 10, Turner 3-4 0-0 6, Charles 7-15 4-4 20, Diggins-Smith 7-16 3-3 18, Taurasi 6-15 8-9 23, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 3, Peddy 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 28-67 24-28 90.

Atlanta 10 26 20 32 — 88 Phoenix 18 20 23 29 — 90

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-24 (Howard 6-12, Parker 2-2, Wallace 2-5, Durr 0-2, McDonald 0-3), Phoenix 10-31 (Taurasi 3-10, Charles 2-4, Peddy 2-5, Gustafson 1-2, DeShields 1-5, Diggins-Smith 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Parker 13), Phoenix 38 (Turner 13). Assists_Atlanta 16 (Howard 5), Phoenix 19 (Taurasi 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Phoenix 14. A_7,650 (18,422)

