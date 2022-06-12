Phoenix 99, Washington 90

PHOENIX (99) DeShields 6-8 0-0 13, Turner 3-4 3-4 9, Charles 6-16 0-0 12, Diggins-Smith 8-17 9-11 27, Taurasi 7-16 3-4 20, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 4-5 2-2 12, Simms 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 36-70 17-21 99. WASHINGTON (90) Clark 4-9 2-2 12, Hines-Allen 7-12 2-4 18, Austin 5-11 2-5 12, Atkins 3-16 8-9 15, Cloud 3-8 2-2 9, Hawkins 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 2-5 3-7 7, Burke 1-3 0-0... READ MORE

PHOENIX (99)

DeShields 6-8 0-0 13, Turner 3-4 3-4 9, Charles 6-16 0-0 12, Diggins-Smith 8-17 9-11 27, Taurasi 7-16 3-4 20, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Peddy 4-5 2-2 12, Simms 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 36-70 17-21 99.

WASHINGTON (90)

Clark 4-9 2-2 12, Hines-Allen 7-12 2-4 18, Austin 5-11 2-5 12, Atkins 3-16 8-9 15, Cloud 3-8 2-2 9, Hawkins 1-5 1-2 3, Williams 2-5 3-7 7, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Machida 1-2 1-2 3, Walker-Kimbrough 3-4 1-1 9. Totals 30-75 22-34 90.

Phoenix 23 15 22 25 14 — 99 Washington 16 23 22 24 5 — 90

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-32 (Taurasi 3-11, Peddy 2-3, Simms 2-3, Diggins-Smith 2-5, DeShields 1-2, Gustafson 0-1, Charles 0-7), Washington 8-29 (Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Hines-Allen 2-4, Clark 2-5, Cloud 1-5, Atkins 1-8, Hawkins 0-1, Machida 0-1, Burke 0-2). Fouled Out_Phoenix 2 (DeShields, Taurasi), Washington 1 (Atkins). Rebounds_Phoenix 30 (Turner 10), Washington 42 (Hines-Allen 10). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Taurasi 7), Washington 23 (Cloud 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 28, Washington 19. A_4,200 (4,200)

