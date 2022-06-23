Pirates play the Cubs leading series 2-1

Chicago Cubs (26-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-40, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has gone 16-20 in home games and 28-40 overall. The Pirates are 12-6 in games... READ MORE

Chicago Cubs (26-43, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-40, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-20 in home games and 28-40 overall. The Pirates are 12-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Chicago has a 26-43 record overall and a 13-18 record on the road. The Cubs have an 11-34 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Pirates have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 7-for-29 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 11-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .197 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cubs: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.