Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Pittsburgh
Los Angeles
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
37
5
11
5
Totals
30
3
4
2
Hayes 3b
4
1
1
0
Betts rf
4
0
0
0
Reynolds cf
5
0
1
1
LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (7). HR_Chavis (5), Marcano (2), T.Turner (5). SB_Lux (3). S_Marcano (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,2-5
|5
|
|2
|2
|2
|5
|5
|Beede H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Underwood Jr. H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stratton H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Crowe S,2-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urías L,3-5
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Graterol
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Price
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_Keller (Ríos).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:09. A_52,686 (56,000).
