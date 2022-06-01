Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Pittsburgh Los Angeles ab

Pittsburgh Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 30 3 4 2 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 5 0 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Chavis 1b 4 1 2 2 T.Turner ss 4 1 2 2 Castillo 2b 3 0 1 0 Smith c 3 0 0 0 VanMeter ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Ríos dh 2 0 0 0 Castro ss 4 0 1 0 J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 Chang dh 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 Suwinski rf 4 0 1 0 Lux 2b 3 0 0 0 Heineman c 4 2 3 0 Pillar lf 4 0 0 0 Marcano lf 3 1 1 2

Pittsburgh 220 000 001 — 5 Los Angeles 002 001 000 — 3

LOB_Pittsburgh 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Reynolds (7). HR_Chavis (5), Marcano (2), T.Turner (5). SB_Lux (3). S_Marcano (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Keller W,2-5 5 2 2 2 5 5 Beede H,1 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 Underwood Jr. H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Stratton H,5 1 0 0 0 0 3 Crowe S,2-4 1 0 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Urías L,3-5 6 8 4 4 1 8 Graterol 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Price 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_Keller (Ríos).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:09. A_52,686 (56,000).

