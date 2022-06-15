Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh
St. Louis
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
31
6
6
4
Totals
35
4
9
4
Marcano 2b
5
1
1
0
Edman ss
4
1
1
0
Reynolds cf
3
2
2
2
...
READ MORE
|Pittsburgh
|220
|000
|200
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|010
|030
|000
|—
|4
E_Crowe (2), Marcano (1), Flaherty (1), Molina (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Goldschmidt (21), Donovan (13). 3B_Reynolds (2), Hayes (1), Bader (2). HR_Reynolds (11), Carlson (4). S_Heineman (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Crowe W,3-3
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bednar S,11-12
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty
|3
|
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Oviedo
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pallante L,2-1
|2
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|McFarland
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Crowe pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Flaherty (Reynolds), Contreras (Donovan). WP_Bednar.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ben May.
T_3:14. A_38,658 (45,494).
