Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 6 6 4 Totals 35 4 9 4 Marcano 2b 5 1 1 0 Edman ss 4 1 1 0 Reynolds cf 3 2 2 2 Donovan 1b 4 1 3 2 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 Goldschmidt dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 1 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 Mitchell rf 3 0 1 1 Gorman 2b 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 4 0 0 1 Smith-Njigba lf 2 1 0 0 Carlson rf 3 1 1 1 Suwinski lf 1 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 0 0 Heineman c 3 1 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 1 0 Park ss 3 0 1 0 Castillo ph-ss 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 220 000 200 — 6 St. Louis 010 030 000 — 4

E_Crowe (2), Marcano (1), Flaherty (1), Molina (3). DP_Pittsburgh 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 9. 2B_Goldschmidt (21), Donovan (13). 3B_Reynolds (2), Hayes (1), Bader (2). HR_Reynolds (11), Carlson (4). S_Heineman (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Contreras 4 1-3 6 4 3 3 2 Crowe W,3-3 2 2 0 0 0 0 Bednar S,11-12 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 4

St. Louis Flaherty 3 3 4 2 2 3 Oviedo 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Pallante L,2-1 2 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 McFarland 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Crowe pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Flaherty (Reynolds), Contreras (Donovan). WP_Bednar.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ben May.

T_3:14. A_38,658 (45,494).

