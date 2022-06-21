Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 1 2 6 Morel cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 W.Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Higgins c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .277 Happ dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Wisdom 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .222 Ortega lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .259 a-Velazquez ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Hoerner ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Villar 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .221 Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .202 Simmons 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188 Rivas 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 7 6 4 10 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .265 Reynolds cf 3 1 1 1 0 2 .254 Suwinski lf 2 2 0 0 2 2 .227 Vogelbach dh 2 1 2 2 2 0 .226 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Cruz ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .333 Madris rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .500 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .119 Park 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .207

Chicago 000 100 000_1 6 2 Pittsburgh 113 011 00x_7 7 0

a-struck out for Ortega in the 6th.

E_W.Contreras (3), Wisdom (7). LOB_Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Happ (15), Morel (8), Wisdom (14), Vogelbach (7). 3B_Hayes (2). HR_Wisdom (13), off R.Contreras; Perez (3), off Swarmer; Madris (1), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Wisdom (32), Reynolds (22), Perez (6), Vogelbach 2 (22), Cruz (5), Madris (3). SB_Cruz (1). SF_Reynolds.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Ortega, Morel, Happ, Velazquez); Pittsburgh 3 (Cruz 2, Madris). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_W.Contreras, Simmons, Chavis 2.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Swarmer, L, 1-3 4 5 5 4 2 5 90 5.84 Hughes 1 1 1 1 1 1 20 3.24 Leiter Jr. 3 1 1 1 1 4 44 5.75

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Contreras, W, 2-1 5 4 1 1 2 3 92 2.89 Banda 2 1 0 0 0 2 22 5.89 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 5.74 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.08

WP_Swarmer.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:44. A_11,254 (38,747).

