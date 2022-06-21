Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Chicago
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
6
1
2
6
Morel cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.261
W.Contreras c
3
0
0
0
1
0
.275
Higgins c
0
0
0
0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|6
|4
|10
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Suwinski lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.227
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.226
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Madris rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.119
|Park 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|2
|Pittsburgh
|113
|011
|00x_7
|7
|0
a-struck out for Ortega in the 6th.
E_W.Contreras (3), Wisdom (7). LOB_Chicago 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Happ (15), Morel (8), Wisdom (14), Vogelbach (7). 3B_Hayes (2). HR_Wisdom (13), off R.Contreras; Perez (3), off Swarmer; Madris (1), off Leiter Jr.. RBIs_Wisdom (32), Reynolds (22), Perez (6), Vogelbach 2 (22), Cruz (5), Madris (3). SB_Cruz (1). SF_Reynolds.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Ortega, Morel, Happ, Velazquez); Pittsburgh 3 (Cruz 2, Madris). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_W.Contreras, Simmons, Chavis 2.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swarmer, L, 1-3
|4
|
|5
|5
|4
|2
|5
|90
|5.84
|Hughes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.24
|Leiter Jr.
|3
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|44
|5.75
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Contreras, W, 2-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|92
|2.89
|Banda
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|5.89
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.74
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.08
WP_Swarmer.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:44. A_11,254 (38,747).
